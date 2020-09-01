U.S. Army announces change in Fort Hood leadership amid numerous investigations

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, has directed Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV assume the role of deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood starting September 2.

The U.S. Army Public Affairs made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who currently holds the position, will serve as the deputy commanding general for support, serving alongside Richardson at Fort Hood.

In April, the U.S. Department of Defense released general officer assignments, which included Efflandt to assume the role of commanding general, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.

However, on July 28 there was a change of command ceremony on Post naming Brig. Gen. Matthew L. Eichburg as the incoming commanding general of 1AD.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt (Photo credit: U.S. Army)

In Tuesday’s press release, the U.S. Army Public Affairs state that the announcement of the official new commander for 1AD is expected in the coming days.

It continued, saying, “Garrett will appoint Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and one of the Army’s most senior commanders to lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen.”

Guillen, who was stationed at Fort Hood, went missing on April 22. Her disappearance was officially reported by her unit to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division on April 23.

Guillen’s remains were identified on July 6.

Throughout the investigation, allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed surfaced, and one suspect in connection to Guillen’s disappearance, a soldier on Fort Hood, took his own life, and a second suspect is set to stand trial at the end of September.

There are already multiple investigations happening at Fort Hood regarding several concerns.

