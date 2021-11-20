Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Travelers inside Atlanta’s airport took to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation. (Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — An all-clear was given Saturday at Atlanta’s airport after a gun accidentally discharged in the facility’s security screening area, causing chaos, authorities said.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport official said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta police said no one was reported injured.

The discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos. A ground stop temporarily halted flights to Atlanta from other airports around the country.

Neither passengers nor employees were in any danger, airport officials said.

There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee. An investigation is ongoing and Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene.

Normal operations resumed at the airport about 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter