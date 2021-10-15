Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals court is once again allowing Texas to continue banning most abortions.

The decision Thursday night keeps the law known as Senate Bill 8 in place as the Justice Department tries halting the law. The Biden administration is suing Texas over the restrictions that ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now allowed the law to proceed three times since August. The Texas law allows private citizens to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they bring a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider who violates the restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter