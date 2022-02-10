WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Winter Haven, Florida, are looking for a woman who threw a hissy fit in a Walmart after she was caught trying to walk away with a cart full of merchandise.

On Feb. 2, the woman was seen filling up a cart with toys and groceries before scanning the items at the self-checkout area.

Officers said the woman lingered for about 15 minutes before taking the full cart and trying to walk out of the store without paying.

The woman was stopped and escorted back to self-checkout when she started arguing with employees.

According to Winter Haven police, the woman even said, “Get the manager Kim. I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free.” The police department said there is no manager named Kim at the store.

The woman proceeded to grab a Barbie doll out of the cart and walked away, saying she was going to pay for it. An employee asked her to come back to the kiosk to pay, which is when the woman threw the box at the employee, hitting her in the face and cutting her lip.

Witnesses said the woman had green hands and green hair, apparently from a recent hair dye treatment.

If you recognize the woman, please call the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-662-0392.