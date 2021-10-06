Gov. Stitt, 9 other governors visit Southern border

MISSION, Texas (KFOR) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was one of 10 Republican governors who visited Mission, Texas, on Wednesday to discuss border security with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott has been an outspoken critic of the Biden Administration regarding matters pertaining to the between the United States and Mexico.

Photo provided by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Office.

Texas’ governor said illegal border crossings fuel drug problems in the U.S.

“I can speak for all of these other governors here when all of their states are suffering because of the massive inflow of Fentanyl into the United States, which is leading to deaths in all of our states. This is one of if not the most urgent matter that we’re facing in the United States at this time,” Abbott said.

Stitt did not speak during the news conference, but addressed the issue in a Facebook post.

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl, which are smuggled across the southern border, are our state’s biggest drug threats,” Stitt said.

He later issued a statement, blaming President Joe Biden for the situation at the southern border.

“The crisis that President Biden created at our southern border is unbelievable. In the last year alone, a record of over one million individuals have been arrested or apprehended attempting to cross into the United States illegally,” Stitt said. “This border crisis affects our entire nation. In Oklahoma, we have seen an increase in the trafficking of illicit drugs, namely methamphetamine and fentanyl, which are being smuggled across our southern border from Mexico. Most methamphetamine available in our state is produced in Mexico and fentanyl-related deaths are up over 150% over the last year. This is a serious security issue directly impacting Oklahomans.”

Oklahoma Rep. Jose Cruz, D-Oklahoma City, called Stitt’s trip to Texas a publicity stunt.

Photo provided by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Office.

“Oklahomans will be disappointed to know that he is using our taxpayer dollars to get a picture at the border. This particular trip is no more than political theater so he can get photos for his mailers,” Cruz said to the Norman Transcript.

The following governors also traveled to Texas for the press conference.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon