Happy Birthday, Dolly! Country music star, philanthropist, mother of Moderna vaccine turns 76

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Parton’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to hundreds of people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee in 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PITTMAN CENTER, Tenn. (KFOR) – Dolly Parton, international country music star, actress, philanthropist, and much more, turned 76 years old Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Born in a one-room cabin on the Appalachian hills of Tennessee, Dolly was the fourth child of twelve for the Parton family.

Parton grew up with a love of music, family, and God.

She took that love to Nashville after graduating high school and signed with Monument Records in 1965, at age 19.

Dolly Parton performs on stage during her Blue Smoke tour in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

Dolly Parton on August 19, 1977 in Nashville. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash are shown at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 1978. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton, Gov. Bill Haslam, left, and former Gov. Phil Bredesen, right, leave a bus as they arrive at the Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., for the 10th anniversary of the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014. The foundation distributes books to all children in Tennessee free of charge through age five. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton reads her book “Coat of Many Colors” to children during an an event where her organization Imagination Library donates it as the 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress collection, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. The Library of Congress and Imagination Library also announce a story time for children on the last Friday of each month in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building from March through August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton speaks at an event where her organization, Imagination Library, donates the 100 millionth book, Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” to the Library of Congress collection, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. The Library of Congress and Imagination Library also announce a story time for children on the last Friday of each month in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building from March through August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Jane Fonda shown with her co-stars, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton at a party following premiere of her movie “9 To 5” on Dec. 12, 1980 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Scott Harms)

Lily Tomlin, from left, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda speak at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

the 2006 Kennedy Center honorees pose for a group photo at the State Department in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006. From left to right are: Zubin Mehta, Stephen Spielberg, Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Singers Dolly Parton and Smokey Robinson, film director Steven Spielberg, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and conductor Zubin Mehta are being celebrated by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for their contributions to American culture. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – Dolly Parton arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year in her honor on Feb. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Parton turns 76 on Jan 19. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)



Photo: Guinness World Records

Parton has spent her years since behind the mic, in front of the camera, and behind the scenes of many different ventures.

Just last month, Parton broke 3 Guinness World Records for her multi-platinum music career.

From The Porter Wagoner Show and 9 to 5 to her biographical movie, Coat of Many Colors, Parton has also made many TV and movie appearances that have won her numerous awards.

Last year, Parton used her pen to write both a book and an album for a partnership with author James Patterson called “Run Rose Run.”

But Parton doesn’t stick to entertainment.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a literacy program that mails one book per month to each enrolled child from birth until kindergarten. In 2018, Parton was honored by the Library of Congress on account of the charity sending out its 100 millionth book. As of December 2021, the program has gifted 172,752,307 free books.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million towards research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center funded the critical early stages of development of the Moderna vaccine.