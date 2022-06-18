(The Hill) – President Biden fell off of his bike during a morning ride in Delaware on Saturday, according to a White House pool report.

The president, an avid bike rider, said he felt fine after falling off his bicycle while stopping to greet a crowd.

President Joe Biden fell from his bike after stopping to greet a group near the trail in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden fell off the bike during a morning ride at 9:40 a.m., and Secret Service agents quickly surrounded him as he stood up, according to the pool report. He then proceeded to speak to the crowd.

“I’m good,” Biden said when asked if was all right after the fall.

Biden said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedal. He had been out riding near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach with first lady Jill Biden when he rode up to a group near the trail, and fell while trying to dismount.

He took a few questions before riding away, saying he planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping “soon” and is in the process of considering lifting Chinese tariffs as inflation continues to rise.

Biden stood up and told the crowd he was “good” after falling. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

He added that he is ready to sign a bill to curb gun violence, the framework of which has been agreed upon by a bipartisan group of senators. The framework would provide funding to states to implement laws to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said that he would likely support gun legislation that reflects this framework.

Following the news of his fall, a White House spokesperson said the president needed no medical attention.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the spokesperson said.