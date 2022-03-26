(NEXSTAR) – From romance scams to real estate schemes, the U.S. saw over 847,000 complaints of suspected internet crimes in 2021, a new FBI report shows. That’s a 7% increase from 2020.

The reported complaints amounted to financial losses totaling more than $6.9 billion. According to the FBI, business email and email account compromises left the largest toll of nearly $2.4 billion.

After email compromises, the FBI reports these crimes financially impacted victims hardest:

Investment scams/fraud: $1.4 billion

Confidence fraud/romance scams: $956 million

Personal data breaches: $517 million

Real estate/rental schemes: $350 million

Tech support scams: $347 million

The most common internet crime and the financial losses varied by state. In Utah, for example, non-payment/non-delivery crimes – meaning goods or services are shipped but never paid for, or payment is sent but the goods or services are never received – impacted the most victims. Victims lost the most money, more than $29.7 million – to business email or account email comprises, according to the FBI report.

A state-by-state breakdown of internet crimes reported in 2021 can be found here.

According to the FBI, those living in California were hit hardest by internet crimes, with victim losses totaling more than $1.2 billion. That is over twice the loss reported by Texas victims, which was $606 million, according to the FBI.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest victim losses:

California: $1.2 billion Texas: $606 million New York: $560 million Florida: $528 million Pennsylvania: $207 million New Jersey: $203 million Illinois: $184 million Michigan: $181 million Virginia: $172 million Washington: $157 million

Most of these states also had the highest number of victims. California, again, topped out the list, reporting more than 67,000 internet crime victims in 2021. The second-highest state was Texas with over 41,000 victims.

The 10 states with the most victims are:

California: 67,095 Texas: 41,148 New York: 29,065 Illinois: 17,999 Nevada: 17,706 Ohio: 17,510 Pennsylvania: 17,262 Florida: 15,855 Washington: 13,903 New Jersey: 12,817

Map: State-by-state breakdown of internet crime victims, 2021

The full FBI report can be found here.