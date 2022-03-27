DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have cat allergies, you may wanna be on alert. It’s kitten season.

Kitten season refers to the period of time between March and October when you see an increase in the amount of kittens being born. This is because, while cats can give birth all year, it is easier for them to reproduce when the weather is warmer and days are longer, according to Operation Kindness.

If you do end up finding a stray kitten, City of Arlington officials have released a handy guide of steps to take, on Twitter.

Photo courtesy City of Arlington.

According to officials here are the steps you should take when finding a kitten.

Identify the age of the kitten, for a list of age identifiers, click here. If the kitten is under eight weeks old, continue to step 2.

If the kitten is older than eight weeks old, take to a shelter Identify the condition of the kittens: Do the kittens look healthy? Are their bellies big? – If so, go to step 3.

Do the kittens look sick or injured? Do they have crusty eyes or nasal discharge? – If so, take to a shelter Wait and watch If you find a kitten outdoors, do not touch them or disturb them

If you do not see a mother, it does not mean they are abandonded. Check on the kitten for several hours to see if the mother returns

If a mother returns, leave them undisturbed until they are eight weeks old. If a mother does not return, take the kitten to a shelter