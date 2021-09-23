LIVE NOW: Shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee

U.S & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — WREG has received reports of a shooting with multiple people possibly injured inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville.

Collierville Police Department reported an off-campus active shooter situation. Collierville High School is now sheltering in place.

Any students that remain on campus will not be permitted to leave the building and no visitors will be permitted to enter the building until the shelter in place has been lifted.

Multiple ambulances have been seen entering Regional One Hospital, the regional trauma center.

Collierville is a suburb just east of Memphis.

Details are still coming in. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter