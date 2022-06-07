ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) – To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on Friday, June 10, McAlister’s Deli has teamed up with Creamalicious, an artisan ice cream brand, to create a sweet tea ice cream!

“We’re thrilled to put such a fun twist on our most iconic menu item and allow fans the opportunity to experience their favorite sweet tea in a new way,” said Courtney Bufford, Executive Chef at McAlister’s Deli. “With Creamalicious being known for transforming blissful Southern recipes into ice cream, we knew they were the perfect partner to collaborate on a unique confection out of our Famous Sweet Tea.”

The new dessert is churned with natural black tea and features notes of sugar cookie and lemon swirls.

“Creamalicious was born out of honoring traditional dessert recipes passed down for generations and churned to take people deep into the heart of the South where ice cream means connecting with loved ones over a spoonful of goodness,” said Creamalicious Owner and Executive Chef, Liz Rogers. “McAlister’s Deli captures the essence of genuine hospitality, so we’re excited our Sweet Tea Ice Cream will be an extension of the authentic nature both brands embody.”

Customers can purchase a pint for $7.99 at participating McAlister’s Deli’s 500+ locations nationwide while supplies last. The limited-edition flavor will also be available through the Creamalicious website while supplies last.

McAlister’s Deli’s annual Free Tea Day returns July 21, allowing tea lovers one free tea per guest in-store and a maximum of four free teas per online order placed through the McAlister’s app.