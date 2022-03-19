NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – The disappearance of a New York City woman took another twist Saturday, when her family said the NYPD notified them that Nairoby Encarnacion had actually been located at John F. Kennedy International Airport this past Monday.

Encarnacion’s sister, Katie, quoted the information she received from the Missing Persons Squad on Saturday: “On March 14th, at 5:10 p.m., Nairoby was stopped by U.S. Customs at the airport and told she was the subject of a missing persons investigation,” Katie Encarnacion said. “She told the detective she was doing fine,” the sister added. “She doesn’t even want to talk to us.”

The encounter with detectives at JFK took place less than two hours after Nairoby Encarnacion’s profile picture on Facebook was changed to the image of the Michael Myers character from the “Halloween” film series. Her cover photo was also changed to show a graveyard.

In the last ten days, Encarnacion’s mother, daughter and sisters grew increasingly concerned by disturbing messages they were receiving on Facebook Messenger from her account.

One message sent via Facebook claimed the family would “never find” Encarnacion, at least “till she becomes bones.”



The cryptic messages were sent before Nairoby Encarnacion was questioned at JFK by a detective from the Missing Persons Squad.

The family believes she may have joined her “on and off” boyfriend in the Dominican Republic. He posted a photo six days ago on Facebook showing an assortment of tropical drinks.

Encarnacion’s sisters have long been concerned her boyfriend may be exploiting the 37-year-old woman, who had struggled with substance use issues in the past.

One of the sisters, Amaris Cummins, said things got sketchy when Encarnacion and her boyfriend started “flipping houses” in the Dominican Republic. Cummins said the boyfriend began sending nude videos of the woman to her family, and they were concerned he may be trying to traffic her.

Katie Encarnacion said she didn’t have any arguments with her sister and the family was last together at Thanksgiving. “On December 12th, I was actually with her,” Katie Encarnacion said. “We spent the day together.”

The last time Nairoby Encarnacion appeared on Facebook was on Dec. 18, according to her family. One sister said the boyfriend posted video on his Facebook story showing Encarnacion surrounded by birthday cakes and jewelry, while he sang Happy Birthday to her.

Nexstar’s WPIX reached out to the NYPD Public Information office about the situation, since the division had released a missing persons photo last Saturday. Officials confirmed that they notified the family on March 19.