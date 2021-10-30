Missouri resort that inspired Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ selling for $7M

Bill Dubuque, a St. Louis native who created “Ozark,” worked at the Alhonna Resort as a teen. The property would eventually inspire the Blue Cat Lounge seen in the show. (All photos courtesy of Swift & Co Realty)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A popular Missouri resort that inspired Netflix’s acclaimed show “Ozark” recently hit the market for $7 million.

Fans of “Ozark” know all about the Blue Cat Lodge, the fictional lakeside resort at the center of the crime series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The show’s production team built the Blue Cat Lodge from scratch, modeling it after the Alhonna Resort and Marina, located in the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the real estate listing, Alhonna sits on nearly 4 acres of land. The resort also has 62 rooms, 123 boat slips, a full-service gas dock, two pools, two hot hubs, an enclosed fishing dock, the famous Bobber’s Restaurant & Lounge, and a banquet.

“This family-owned and operated resort has been a staple for vacationers for over 70 years and is one of the last remaining of its kind at the Lake,” agent Michael Swift of Swift & Co Realty wrote in the listing.

Bill Dubuque, a St. Louis native who created “Ozark,” worked at Alhonna as a teen in the 1980s and wove his real-life experiences into the script and setting.

While the show features plenty of stunning shots of the actual Ozarks, it’s mostly filmed in Georgia — partly due to the state’s generous tax breaks.

The show’s fourth and final season wrapped up filming last month. Netflix will release the season in two parts, with the first premiering on January 21, 2022.

More information about the property can be found in Alhonna’s official listing, A virtual tour of the property is also available.