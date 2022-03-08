OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate Energy Chairman has praised President Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil and petroleum product imports, saying it holds Vladimir Putin accountable for his attack on Ukraine.

“The United States and its allies should stop buying Russian oil immediately,” said Senator Mark Allen, R-Spiro. “Buying oil from Russia is absurd, and doing so only helps fund Putin’s ruthless and unhumanitarian war on Ukraine. We should further show our commitment to the Ukrainian people by prohibiting the purchase of Russian oil and gas products and encourage our allies to do the same.”

President Biden’s decision comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested both the United States and others to stop importing Russian energy in an effort to cut cash flow to the nation.

According to an AP report, about 8% of U.S. oil and petroleum product imports came from Russia last year.

However, stopping the Russian energy flow to the U.S. would still have an impact and is expected to raise the already high prices Americans are facing. Thus, Sen. Allen calling on President Biden to address domestic energy.

“The president has failed to address record levels of inflation, and his energy policies are only curtailing energy production, further increasing prices for consumers,” said Sen. Allen. “Energy producers aren’t asking the federal government for a handout, but rather want the opportunity to get their products to market. The United States needs to unleash domestic energy producers to provide Americans with relief from high energy prices and lessen our dependence on foreign energy.”