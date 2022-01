Ronnie Spector, legendary leader of music group the Ronettes, dies at 78

NEW YORK (KFOR) — Legendary singer Ronnie Spector has died.

Spector, who was the leader of the Ronettes and known for her soaring voice, died at age 78.

The Ronettes had many hits, including ‘Be My Baby,’ ‘Baby I Love You,’ ‘I Can Hear Music’ and ‘Sleigh Ride / I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause.’

Ronnie Spector, seen here after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2010, has died. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

She was born Veronica Bennett on Aug. 19, 1943, in Spanish Harlem, N.Y.

She formed the Ronettes as a teenager in 1957. Her first records were released four years later.

She was married to famed and later disgraced music producer Phil Spector from 1968 to 1974. Phil Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for murder after a trial in 2009. He died Jan. 18, 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.