CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Not many people can say lived within the same walls as one of America’s Founding Fathers, but for the right price, you could be one.

The Governor’s House, as it is now known, is up for sale in downtown Charleston for a whopping price of $7.495 million.

The 9,887 sqft property on the corner of Broad St. and Orange St. is the former home of Edward Rutledge, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and South Carolina’s 10th Governor.

Rutledge was the youngest signer of the Declaration of Independence at 26 and one of only four from South Carolina.

According to the listing, Rutledge lived in the Georgian-style mansion from 1763 until his death in 1800.

See inside:

*All photos are courtesy of The Governor’s House Inn and Handsome Properties, Inc.

The 12 bedroom, 12.5 bathroom mansion sits on just about 1/2 acre of land and still has original details throughout including heart of pine floors, detailed moldings, 7 fireplaces, high ceilings, and 9-foot windows.

On the main level of the home are a grand entry with a sitting area, formal dining room, piano room, parlor, kitchen, reception room, office, powder room, and one guest bedroom ensuite.

The remaining bedroom suites are located on the second and third floors. The “terrace level” has two guest suites as well as a studio apartment with a kitchenette and a 3/4 bathroom.

This home was built in 1760 by James Laurens, brother of the President of the Second Continental Congress, Henry Laurens. James’ son, John, was an aide to President George Washington and a close friend of Alexander Hamilton.

The Governor’s House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and declared a National Historic Landmark by the United States Department of the Interior.