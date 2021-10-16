South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student allegedly found and took a pack of marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule I drug.

On Sept. 23, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation after a report that a student at Rocky Creek Elementary School had taken a pack of marijuana edibles from a prize box in a teacher’s classroom. The prize box was used to reward students.

The teacher, identified as Victoria Farish Weiss, turned herself in on Friday, police said. (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

Related Content Cannabis advocate group files petition to legalize recreational marijuana

The gummies are a kind of marijuana edible or cannabis-based food product. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon said. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands.”

When the student took the pack of edibles, Weiss allegedly told the child to pick something else from the box. The student returned to the box and grabbed another pack of edibles.

The next day, investigators searched Weiss’ home and found packs of edibles similar to those found in the classroom.

Weiss turned herself in on Friday morning.

No students ate any of the THC-laced products.