Taco Bell announces free World Series taco offer, possible Baseball Hall of Fame display

Taco Bell may be getting a shout-out at the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell will likely be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame — kind of.

The fast-food chain announced Friday that its annual “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion will be returning for a 10th non-consecutive year, giving fans the chance to earn a free taco if any MLB player manages to steal a base during this year’s World Series.

This time around, however, Taco Bell has partnered with the Baseball Hall of Fame for another idea that comes completely out of left field.

If indeed one of the players at the 2021 World Series steals a base, that base will be sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, to be put on display, where it will “tell the story” of Taco Bell’s “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion, according to a Taco Bell press release.

“In Cooperstown, we tell the stories of the game on the field and baseball’s impact on fans,” said Josh Rawitch, the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement included with the release. “This program has grown in popularity, and as it enters its tenth year, we are thrilled that the hundreds of thousands of fans who will visit the Museum over the next year will be able to relive the exciting World Series moment this base represents.”

If history is any indication, it’s likely that Taco Bell will be getting its year-long display at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. During Taco Bell’s last nine promotions, MLB players have stolen bases during the games, earning free tacos for America each and every time the promotion was offered.

Mookie Betts even did it twice, in both 2018 and 2020:

2007 Jacoby Ellsbury Boston Red Sox 2008 Jason Bartlett Tampa Bay Rays 2012 Angel Pagan San Francisco Giants 2015 Lorenzo Cain Kansas City Royals 2016 Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians 2017 Cameron Maybin Houston Astros 2018 Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox 2019 Trea Turner Washington Nationals 2020 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers A list of Taco Bell’s “Taco Heroes” — aka, players that stole the first base of the Fall Classic during each year Taco Bell has offered its “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.

Should one of the players — or “Taco Heroes,” as Taco Bell calls them — end up stealing a base during the 2021 series, participating Taco Bell outlets will award free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos to everyone in America on a date to be specified at a later time.

The offer is limited to one taco per person, while supplies last.

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is scheduled for Oct. 26.