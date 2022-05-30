LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in Laredo was arrested on terroristic threat charges after buying multiple firearms and ammunition on social media and telling the seller he was going “human hunting.”

On May 25, the Laredo Police Department received information regarding a terroristic threat, according to Laredo PD.

An individual selling a firearm optic (scope) on social media met with a buyer when they made an alarming statement.

The buyer told the seller that he was going “human hunting.”

Finding the statement alarming, the seller reported the incident to authorities.

The Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and the LPD Juvenile and Gang Enforcement Team conducted an investigation into the man’s identity.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Javier Torres, according to Laredo PD.

After reviewing the findings of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Javier Torres on charges of Terroristic Threats Felony-3.

On May 26, Laredo PD investigators executed a search and arrest warrant at Torres’ residence, where he was arrested without incident.

Multiple handguns, extended magazines, long rifles, a bulletproof vest with armor plates, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in various parts of the home.

Authorities noted that Torres’ residence was less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

There were NO direct threats made to the faculty or students of the school in this case.

However, due to the proximity of the school, the L.I.S.D. Police Department was briefed on the investigation and will be included in all future updates of this case.

Laredo PD thanked the reporting citizen, reminding the community that “if you see something, say something.”

This case remains ongoing.