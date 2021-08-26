Tropical depression 9 expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Thursday 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center announced the arrival of Tropical Depression 9, which will soon likely become a tropical storm. Ida is the next name on the list.

Forecast Cone

Also new: we have an official forecast cone. Locally, the western edge of that cone extends into the Bolivar Peninsula, just east of Galveston.

Sunday into Monday…

It’s very likely that this storm becomes a hurricane as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center says winds could be 110 mph by Sunday morning, with landfall likely occurring sometime Sunday into early Monday. However, it’s possible this storm could potentially become major, meaning category 3 or higher.

Furturecast

We’ve been seeing a recent eastward shift in several computer models. Below are a few snapshots of different model outputs. While there are differences, you’ll notice that all three of these suggest that the biggest impacts will be east of Texas.

KIAH

KIAH

KIAH