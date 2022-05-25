AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead Tuesday, people around the nation are gathering to remember the victims, fundraise money for their families and send resources to a small Texas community that was rocked by tragedy.

Officials have not officially released the names of the victims to the public yet, but families are coming forward to speak about their loved ones’ deaths. You can find a list of the victims that have been identified by loved ones here.

KXAN is gathering and verifying ways you can support our neighbors in Uvalde.

Robb School Memorial Fund

A memorial fund has been set up by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District through First State Bank of Uvalde. The money goes to families of the shooting victims, the district said in a tweet. Here are ways to contribute to that fund:

Donate at any of the First State Bank branches

Mail checks to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Donate using Zelle using the email address: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Make checks payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund.”

Verified GoFundMe fundraisers

GoFundMe has created a centralized hub for Texas school shooting fundraisers that have been verified by its trust and safety team.

“GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety Team updated state officials in Uvalde, Texas on the steps we take to protect donors and recipients, and provided information about the GoFundMe Guarantee, our policy guaranteeing all of the funds raised on GoFundMe go to the right place,” they wrote in a release.

The company has created a mobile crisis team to be able to rapidly review fundraisers being created to verify them, they said.

Here are the GoFundMe fundraisers that have been verified by GoFundMe so far. You can also check back with the centralized hub for additional fundraisers as they’re added.

Blood donations

South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting an emergency blood drive Wednesday at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. University Health, in Uvalde, also asked people to donate blood if they wanted to help victims of this shooting.

In Austin, We Are Blood is encouraging donations locally and say they have seen a “significant uptick in appointments, walk-ins and donations interest” since the shooting. They say donor center appointments are virtually full through the weekend as people have rushed to help.

WeAreBlood is hosting a blood drive at the Texas State Capitol, 1220 Colorado Street, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, May 26. This drive will be walk-in only and will not have appointments available.

“We are in regular contact this afternoon with South Texas Blood & Tissue, who serve the Uvalde community and San Antonio, to let them know we stand ready to lend aid should they need it,” We Are Blood said in a statement to KXAN. They added that aid has not been requested yet.

Events planned at the Texas State Capitol

The Coalition Austin is hosting, what they’re calling, an emergency community mourning for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting on Wednesday, May 25, from 6-8 p.m.

“We welcome all to come together as a community to mourn and support one another in the face of yet another senseless tragedy of America’s gun violence epidemic,” they said in a post.

Organizers are asking people to bring candles and flowers to honor those who lost their lives.

Indivisible Austin is also hosting a vigil and protest in front of the governor’s mansion from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and then marching to the Texas State Capitol. They’ll be at the Capitol until 7 p.m., according to a release.

Texas State House Representative Vikki Goodwin (D) is expected to be there, along with Moms Demand Action and Texas Gun Sense.

Red Cross of Central Texas

The American Red Cross said the following in a statement: “We appreciate the outpouring of support and of community members reaching out to the Red Cross to offer their help during this challenging moment. At this time, we have all the resources and assistance we need. We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead.”