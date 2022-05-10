(NewsNation) — Escaped inmate Casey White is in custody after an 11-day statewide manhunt that ended with a car chase, crash and the death of a female corrections officer who authorities say broke him out of jail.

Investigators believe corrections officer Vicky White helped capital murder suspect Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, on April 29. Authorities said the pair had a “special relationship.” Vicky White died at a hospital Monday from self-inflicted injuries.

“Their plan was faulty and it failed,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. “Thank god.”

Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday. He was initially hospitalized for treatment of his injuries sustained in Monday’s crash. Investigators on the scene described Casey’s injuries as “not that bad” and said he was cooperating with the police.

According to Wedding, Casey White signed a waiver of extradition and is expected to be transported back to Alabama for arraignment. The date and time of his transfer will not be made public.

Wedding said “we got a lot of tips” as he detailed the surveillance and capture of the two suspects.

According to Wedding, the pair paid for a 14-day stay at a hotel in Evansville, Indiana, one mile from where they were captured. Police were surveilling the hotel after receiving a tip.

The suspects fled the hotel and after a short chase, task force members rammed the vehicle, which then crashed into a ditch and ended up on its side.

That ditch “saved many lives,” Wedding said, as Casey White was planning “to engage in a shootout with law enforcement.”

Four semi-automatic handguns and an AR-15 rifle were recovered from their vehicle, according to Wedding, who did not know where they got the guns. Multiple wigs that were meant to be used as disguises were also found.

After the crash, Vicky White shot herself and Casey White surrendered, Wedding said.

Life-saving measures attempted on Vicky White were unsuccessful. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

“The coroner’s office will do an investigation and they will determine if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Wedding said. “The initial indication is that it was, but we won’t rule anything out until we have a thorough investigation by the coroner.”

Authorities said the suspects purchased the 2006 Ford F-150 and drove it to Indiana, where it was then discovered at a car wash in Evansville.

The owner of the car wash tipped off investigators, but police were unsure if he’ll receive any reward money.

Officers were not certain where the suspects got the Cadillac they were driving when they were apprehended.

Along with the guns, about $29,000 in cash was found in the vehicle. That money was likely what was left over from the $95,000 court documents show Vicky White made selling her home last month, Wedding said.

Extra measures will be put in place to isolate Casey White from the rest of the detention center once he’s returned to Alabama, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. Casey White will be “shackled 24/7,” the sheriff said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.