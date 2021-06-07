UAP report and recent video leaks to take center stage at UFO Mega Conference

MYSTERY WIRE — The town of Laughlin is once again ready to play host to thousands of UFO enthusiasts, researchers, believers, experiencers, and many others. Sunday is the first day of the 2021 UFO Mega Conference.

Laughlin is a town of about 7,700 residents that’s located 95 miles south of Las Vegas along the Colorado River. It’s best known for its casino resorts, motorcycle festival, and the UFO Mega Conference.

This year’s conference is featuring 36 speakers who will be talking on many subjects. It runs from June 6 to June 12. Tickets are still available and can be purchased for the whole week, or individual days.

People like Danny Sheehan, Richard Doty, Dannion Brinkley, and more will be entertaining and educating the crowds for six days.

One of the conference organizers and speaker Jonny Enoch told Mystery Wire, “Everyone has an interest in this topic, whether you have researched it, whether you’ve been curious about it, whether you’ve had an experience of your own, or you know, someone that’s had an experience, there is no replacement for actually coming to one of these events, and actually experiencing it for yourself and and learning about it. I mean, the idea is that when when you feel drawn to something when you know, you’re excited about it, you go there, there’s there’s an answer there for you.”