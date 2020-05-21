EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A University of Central Oklahoma senior recently received national recognition for her coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amanda Siew, a professional media major from Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, was recognized for the documentation of her experience traveling home to Malaysia amid the pandemic.
She documented her experience flying internationally, as well as her mandatory 14-day quarantine period once she landed in Malaysia.
While in isolation, Siew wrote, edited and shot a video to offer an inside view into her hotel room and her confined daily life. In addition to the video Siew posted via Facebook, she used a Twitter thread to document each step of the quarantine process.
“There are so many talented journalists in the States and I never thought that, as an international student who is somewhat new to this field, I would be able to match up to them. I’m so grateful that I can represent UCentral, UCO and Malaysia with all this. I hope I made everyone proud,” Siew said.
The Society of Professional Journalists, the Associated Collegiate Press, the Society for News Design, College Broadcasters, Inc. and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education joined forces to recognize college journalists, like Siew, for their outstanding coverage of the pandemic. Siew was honored alongside students from Yale University and Northwestern University.