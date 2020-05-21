EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A University of Central Oklahoma senior recently received national recognition for her coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda Siew, a professional media major from Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, was recognized for the documentation of her experience traveling home to Malaysia amid the pandemic.

She documented her experience flying internationally, as well as her mandatory 14-day quarantine period once she landed in Malaysia.

Hello from #Chicago! The airport definitely isn’t as empty as Will Rogers was but it’s definitely quieter than it typically would be for an international airport. I saw some dinosaur bones on the way to my gate so that was cool. 😂 pic.twitter.com/q1EHIt7p96 — Amanda Siew ✨ (@amandasiewyk) April 6, 2020

Once we got to the main building, they made all of us go through thermal scanning. My friends and I all made it through. pic.twitter.com/75EILioHwb — Amanda Siew ✨ (@amandasiewyk) April 7, 2020

While in isolation, Siew wrote, edited and shot a video to offer an inside view into her hotel room and her confined daily life. In addition to the video Siew posted via Facebook, she used a Twitter thread to document each step of the quarantine process.

Here’s my room for 14 days! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Adj6GBiao1 — Amanda Siew ✨ (@amandasiewyk) April 7, 2020

Amanda-Goes-Through-Quarantine Thread 🇲🇾⬇️:



I’ll keep you updated on the quarantine process from the airport to the facility. Stay tuned! — Amanda Siew ✨ (@amandasiewyk) April 7, 2020

“There are so many talented journalists in the States and I never thought that, as an international student who is somewhat new to this field, I would be able to match up to them. I’m so grateful that I can represent UCentral, UCO and Malaysia with all this. I hope I made everyone proud,” Siew said.

5 more days until I can hug my mom again! 😭❤️❤️ — Amanda Siew ✨ (@amandasiewyk) April 17, 2020

11:26 a.m.: I got clearance to leave! Had to take a mandatory lift mirror selfie. pic.twitter.com/VQv9S1DzA9 — Amanda Siew ✨ (@amandasiewyk) April 21, 2020

The Society of Professional Journalists, the Associated Collegiate Press, the Society for News Design, College Broadcasters, Inc. and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education joined forces to recognize college journalists, like Siew, for their outstanding coverage of the pandemic. Siew was honored alongside students from Yale University and Northwestern University.