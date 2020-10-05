UCO student killed by alleged drunk driver remembered by family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The cousin of a 19-year-old UCO student killed in an alleged drunk driving crash is speaking out on her family’s behalf to make sure she is remembered.

Marissa Murrow was killed Saturday when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say alleged drunk-driver Malcolm Penney was driving the wrong way on the Kilpatrick Turnpike and crashed into her head-on.

“She was very kind, one of the most genuine people I knew,” said her Murrow’s cousin, Kaitlyn Kennedy.

The two grew up together, the two more like sisters.

“She was very goofy, especially around me,” Kennedy said. “We liked to create mischief.”

On Monday, she described Murrow as a driven young woman, a cheer competitor, and wrestling team manager. A UCO student and Sigma Kappa sorority sister with many aspirations, including a plan to teach special education. Talented and charming, she was beloved by many.

“She was a very strong person both emotionally and mentally. She always persevered through any obstacle that was presented to her,” Kennedy said. “She was very kind and she used the love of god to show that kindness.”

But early Saturday morning, the unthinkable happened.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it was shortly after midnight that Murrow was driving southbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Just before SW 15th, Penney was driving the wrong direction on the turnpike, and crashed into Murrow’s car head on.

Troopers said Penney initially ran from the scene, but was caught shortly after. They also said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Murrow was rushed to the hospital, but Saturday night died.

Penney was arrested on complaint of DUI, DUI resulting in an injury, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in an injury, and second degree murder.

This is the third time Penney was arrested for an alcohol-related crime. In 2011 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI after a crash. In 2013, he pleaded to misdemeanor public drunkenness.

Her friends created a GoFundMe account to help cover Murrow’s medical and memorial costs.