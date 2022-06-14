KYIV, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Ukrainian authorities have exhumed yet another mass grave, revealing that citizens had their hands tied and were tortured before their murder.

Kyiv Police exhumed seven victims found near the town of Myrotske, Ukraine on June 13th, all of whom had been shot in the head. Kyiv Region Police Chief, General Andriy Nebytov, stated, “All the dead were civilians who were tied up, tortured, shot in the limbs and then shot.”

Myrotske is about six miles from Bucha, where hundreds of victims were found. Officials say they’ve recovered more than 1,300 victims of war crimes by Russian forces in the Bucha region alone.