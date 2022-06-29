KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to the world to see what Russia is doing the Ukrainians. He released new surveillance video showing the very moment a Russian missile struck a crowded mall in Kremenchuk on June 27th. At least 20 were killed, 40 more are still missing.

The video shows terrified families racing for cover at a park next to the mall, where multiple angles are shown of the blast and shockwaves knocking people off their feet. One man dives into a pond to take cover.

The video also shows the actual missile hitting the mall, as well as the destruction.

Russian officials claimed Ukraine fabricated the attack, stating Russian forces bombed a nearby weapons depot, which is what caused the mall to catch fire. However, the missile is clearly seen in the footage.

“We have all the evidence of what the Russian military is doing against our people,” Zelensky said in a video address, during which he released the new video.

A second missile also struck an automotive factory next to the mall.

The death toll continues to rise as more victims are found in the rubble.

Zelensky said the missile that hit the mall is the 2,811th fired at Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24th.