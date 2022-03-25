‘

UKRAINE (Storyful/KFOR) – Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces recorded a video of troops creating, burying, and detonating a bomb designed as a Minion. The Facebook video included Ukrainian text, stating the 112th Brigade had left a “few hundred gifts for uninvited guests.”

Troops are seen burying the device, waving goodbye to the Minion, remotely detonating the bomb, then standing triumphantly in the gaping hole that the blast had created.

The March 24th video ends with this warning to Russia: “The 112th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces is waiting for Muscovites to visit.”

The location of the buried bombs was not disclosed for obvious reasons.