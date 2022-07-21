VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (KFOR/Storyful) – A bride in Vinnytsia, Ukraine was to get married shortly after a Russian bomb killed at least 23 people, including children. She chose to have her wedding photoshoot in the ruins of her home to show the reality of what life is currently like for Ukrainians.

The above video shows multiple, haunting photos of bride Daria Steniukova in her heavily damaged home after the July 14th strikes, which hit about 325 feet from her home.

Her wedding photographer, Aleksandr Demyaniv, told The Village Ukraine, “We decided to cover it, because it is reality. Words cannot describe it.”

“I didn’t tell Dasha how to pose and what to do,” Demyaniv said. “When she saw her destroyed home, she cried and couldn’t contain her emotions. These are the shots that came out. Scary and incredible at the same time.”