MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – As the Russian deadline loomed for Ukrainian forces to leave a steel plant in Mariupol without their weapons, a Ukrainian marine commander made a last minute plea to other countries, begging for the evacuation of hundreds of civilians, including women and children, sheltering at the Azovstal steel plant.

“This could be the last appeal or our lives. We are probably facing our last days, if not hours. The enemy is outnumbering us 1 to 10.” Major Serhiy Volyna said.

Volyna is the commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade and posted the video on April 20th – the very day that Russia demanded the final surrender of the plant.

Volyna is asking that all civilians sheltering at the plant, as well as military personnel guarding the plant, be evacuated to other countries. He tagged President Joe Biden, as well as leaders in the United Kingdom and Turkey. He had previously requested help from Pope Francis, as well.

Volyna says previous missile strikes wounded more than 500 people and that hundreds are sheltering in bunkers beneath the plant, which is the only place left in Mariupol that his brigade is defending.