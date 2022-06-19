CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A two-month-long undercover investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office led to an alleged child predator’s arrest.

“Anyone that attacks our children or tries to hurt them is the scum of the Earth in my book,” said Sheriff Chris Amason. “These online predators are the worst of the worst. They target our most vulnerable.”

A police report reveals that investigators created several online personas to try to locate, identify and get online predators off of the streets.

Traian Lalescu, 68, courtest of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

According to the report, Traian Lalescu, 68, messaged an officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl, online.

“This individual reached out to her online and started a conversation. He believed she was a 14-year-old female,” said Amason.

The messages went back and forth over a two-month period.

Some of them include Lalescu saying things like “I want you” to the officer he thought was a teen and telling her he wants to “cuddle naked.” Other messages are too inappropriate to report.

“The conversation went from that to meeting up for the purposes of sex,” said Amason.

The decided meeting spot was the Oncue on Classen Blvd. However, once he arrived, Lalescu was greeted by police and taken into custody.

He’s now facing a felony charge for Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor By Use of Technology. Lalescu’s set to be in court at the end of June.

“He looks like a granddad, he looks like a grandfather and that’s what’s so dangerous because it’s unassuming sometimes,” said Amason.