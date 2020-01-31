Undercover operation leads to 2 arrests for human trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An undercover operation led to two arrests in a human trafficking operation.

On Jan. 28, agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics conducted an undercover operation after seeing an online advertisement for prostitution.

Agents were able to take two women into custody who were engaging in acts of prostitution. Ultimately, investigators learned one of the women was just 16-years-old.

“After interviewing the two females and conducting additional investigation activities, our trafficking agents determined that the 16-year-old female was the victim of human trafficking. She was placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services,” said Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Christa Glass and 49-year-old Michael Kendrick for human trafficking.

“We arrested 49-year-old Michael K. Kendrick on January 30th for human trafficking involving this case. Kendrick, known among criminal circles in the Oklahoma City area as “Milk Man,” was in possession of heroin and meth at the time of his arrest. Kendrick was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He has a lengthy criminal history including assault, facilitating prostitution and drug distribution,” Woodward said.

