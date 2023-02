OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)– Oklahoma Police Department say they assisted at least 100 cars stuck in an underground garage overnight.

Police officials confirm a few officers were there trying to help figure out how to get the people freed which they eventually did.

Authorities say the first call came in around 11pm with everyone being freed after midnight.

There is no information on what caused the dilemma to happen or how they were able to get everyone out.