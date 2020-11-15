Understanding the difference between rapid antigen and PCR tests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rapid COVID-19 tests can be more convenient, but what exactly is the different between that and a PCR test?

According to the FDA, a rapid antigen test detects proteins from the virus, while a PCR detects the virus’ genetic material.

People can get rapid test results in 15-30 minutes, while PCR test results can take several days.

“There is no perfect test. You can have a false negative PCR test and you can have a false negative antigen test,” Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health said.

The PCR test is typically more accurate regardless of the result.

“Antigen tests are not quite as sensitive, but if they’re positive, they’re very good, Bratzler said.

He said demand is up for testing, so it might be hard get one right away.

“You may have to look around a little bit or wait a day or two to get a test done right now in some of the testing sites,” he said.

Bratzler says waiting five to seven days after exposure is best for accurate results on either test.

“If I was exposed to a person who had COVID-19 today, getting tested tomorrow with either test would largely be a waste of time,” he said.

If a person has symptoms and they test negative on an antigen test, then it’d be a good idea to get a PCR test.

“Those are the patients that we actually encourage to go ahead and subsequently do a PCR test, which is more sensitive,” Bratzler said.

Bratzler mentioned that some labs are out of free tests because CARES Act funding is running out.