Unemployment claims still high in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jobless claims remain at a record high in Oklahoma as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma for the week ending on May 30 totaled 37,986.

Unemployment claims were at 43,714 the week before, revised up 11,587 from the initially reported total of 32,127, according to an Oklahoma Employment Security Commission news release.

National jobless claims for the week ending on May 30 totaled 1,877,000, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week.

OESC Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt said changes are in place at the state level to address unemployment.

“We’re changing the way we’ve always done things as the cumulative number of Oklahomans filing unemployment claims tops 500,000,” said OESC Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Desperate times call for innovative solutions and we’ve assembled some exceptional people to revise our procedures to get people the benefits they so urgently need.”

Zumwalt pushed through more than 27,000 claims that had been held up in the unemployment approval process for various reasons, according to the news release.

“Thousands of Oklahomans who had been waiting weeks for resolution of their claims are now in paid status,” Zumwalt said. “The challenge under this system continues to be that a solution to one problem tends to create another obstacle that has to be overcome.”

The increased number of claims being moved to pay status last week caused delays in processing debit card and direct deposit transactions, which resulted in many claimants not receiving funds until Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the news release.

“We are focused on the process and eliminating the red tape,” Zumwalt said. “We’ve now moved many of our Level 2 claims agents down to Level 1 in order to meet and help people on the front end.”

Level 1 claims agents are receiving additional training to better assist claimants in clearing issues and reducing the need to escalate claims to the next leve, according to the news release.

“Claimants may experience longer Call Center wait times while questions are answered, and issues resolved,” the news release states.

Oklahomans seeking CARES Act unemployment benefits can click here to get started.

“Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially be disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits,” the news release states.