Unemployment fraud claims continue to skyrocket during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Several people have now reached out to News 4 after receiving unemployment funds on a debit card after never actually filing for unemployment.

Several News 4 viewers have contacted us about unemployment debit cards they shouldn’t have received.

They claim the card came in the mail out of the blue, and they never actually filed for unemployment.

Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission want everyone experiencing this issue to email the details to fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.

OSBI has now launched a new Unemployment Fraud Task Force and this is something they are investigating.