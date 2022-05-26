WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico (Storyful, KFOR) – Gone are the days of sending a live dog or chimp to space. Modern technology allowed a lifelike robot aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which successfully completed its mission of taking supplies to the International Space Station.

The Boeing-NASA partnership included the six-day trip to space, complete with a “passenger” named Rosie.

According to NASA, “Rosie was outfitted with 15 sensors to collect data on what astronauts will experience during flights on Starliner.” The eventual goal is to replace Rosie with actual astronauts.

Starliner landed successfully in the New Mexico desert at the White Sands Missile Range on May 25th.