Update: 7:15 P.M.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports on X.com, formerly Twitter, the suspect is in custody and the child is safe.



Original Story:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Chase Ainsworth is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in Southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

| OKCPD responds to homicide investigation in SW OKC >

OHP reported that Chase took a child, five-year-old Simon Ainsworth.

An Emergency Missing Advisory was sent out in response which reported that Chase is also known to use drugs and could be armed with a knife.

KIA Soul, license plate FPA580 is said to be driven by Chase Ainsworth. {OHP}

Chase could also be driving a 2012 black KIA Soul with an Oklahoma license plate of F-P-A-5-8-0.

The EMA pushed out Saturday afternoon. {OHP}

If you see Chase or the vehicle you are asked to call 911 immediately.