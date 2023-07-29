Update: 7:15 P.M.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports on X.com, formerly Twitter, the suspect is in custody and the child is safe.
Original Story:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Chase Ainsworth is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in Southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP reported that Chase took a child, five-year-old Simon Ainsworth.
An Emergency Missing Advisory was sent out in response which reported that Chase is also known to use drugs and could be armed with a knife.
Chase could also be driving a 2012 black KIA Soul with an Oklahoma license plate of F-P-A-5-8-0.
If you see Chase or the vehicle you are asked to call 911 immediately.