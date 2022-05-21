OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is now behind bars after an apparent racist encounter at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

KFOR first reported the incident earlier this week. It happened at a Wendy’s on North Rockwell Avenue in Northwest Oklahoma City while a Black couple was in line waiting for their food.

Since our initial report, Michael Southerland, 57, has been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a felony complaint for pointing a firearm and malicious harassment based on race.

His bond is set at $100,000.

According to court records, Michael Southerland, a white man, pulled up behind the couple in a pickup truck.

“The person behind them began getting upset, honking their horns, yelling at them, even yelling some racial slurs toward them,” said Mgst. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Court documents say Southerland was “holding a black pistol on the dash pointed in their direction” and can be seen on security cameras “pulling the slide back as if he is chamber loading the firearm.”

Southerland then allegedly yelled, “I’ll shoot you, you F____ N____.” According to court records he also said, “That’s what is wrong with the United States. Go back to Africa.”

“As they pulled out, the victim actually followed the suspect to a local hospital where the guy pulled into the parking lot,” said Knight. “Some words were exchanged. The victim left and met with officers and made a police report.”

The victims did not want to go on camera and wanted to stay anonymous, but in response to the news of Southerland being book into the Oklahoma County Detention Center sent KFOR the following statement:

“We are definitely relieved that Michael is in jail where he needs to be and off the streets. The world is much safer with him behind bars.”