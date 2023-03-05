OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have arrested the man involved in a violent spree that spanned across the metro. He was allegedly involved in two car crashes, a carjacking and a physical fight in South Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said it all started with a crash in South Oklahoma City in February.

The suspect, Antonio Ernst, then reportedly stole the car from the person he hit and drove across the city before hitting another car.

That’s when police told KFOR, bystanders jumped in.

Police said the suspect rear ended someone at 104th and May in Oklahoma City.

Police say He then stole the car he hit and drove it to 164th and Penn.

That’s when he got into another car crash and nearby bystanders held him down until police arrived.

Oklahoma City Police said after the initial wreck at 104th and May, Ernst briefly pulled over in a nearby neighborhood with the victim to exchange information.

That’s when police said Ernst got out of his car and the two drivers got into a physical fight.

“The suspect driver exited their vehicle, began striking the other driver in the head and in the face,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk, Assistant PIO for Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ernst eventually got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

“Moments later, officers began receiving phone calls of that same vehicle that the suspect was in, driving erratically, southbound down Penn,” said Quirk.

Police said Ernst then got into another crash several miles away at 164th and Penn. He attempted to run away but was held down by people nearby until the police arrived.

“Momentarily, citizens in the area were able to keep the suspect at the site of the second collision before officers arrived and were ultimately able to take that suspect into custody,” said Quirk.

Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR, while police were taking Ernst into custody, he spit on two officers.

“He did spit onto Oklahoma City police officers during that interaction and was booked into the Cleveland County jail on multiple complaints,” said Quirk.

Police said those charges include placing bodily fluids on a government employee, assault and battery, and robbery connected to stealing the victim’s car.

Ernst was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center. Oklahoma City Police said the D.A. will have the final say on what charges will be appropriate.