OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Good news to report from the In Your Corner Team!

In Your Corner earlier this week assisted with a Veteran who feared his electricity would be shut off. The Veteran did not ask for any assistance but for an additional week from OG & E to pay his bill which was denied.

Theodore Klein has a life-threatening condition that requires a breathing machine to sleep, which requires electricity.

After his story aired, KFOR had numerous phone calls and emails from generous people asking to help. We are told Klein’s entire utility bill has been paid in full and he is grateful.

If you know of someone in need of help contact our In Your Corner hotline at 405.759.6985