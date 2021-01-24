US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

This photo provided by Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn., shows Eric Gavelek Munchel. Munchel has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn. via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday set aside a lower court’s order concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville pending a review.

The lower court judge determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

Munchel is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. He faces up to 20 years if convicted.

This photo provided by U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee shows an evidence photo showing assault rifles that were found during a search of Eric Munchel’s home. In a court filing ahead of a Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 detention hearing, prosecutors describe a search of Munchel’s home that turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a drum-style magazine. Prosecutors also said they have reason to believe Munchel may have had weapons with him in Washington D.C. that he stashed outside the Capitol before entering. (U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee via AP)

