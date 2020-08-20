US Marshals arrest Oklahoma man in New Jersey after skipping OK Co. court for multiple sex crimes against children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man accused of multiple sex crimes against children has been arrested in New Jersey after skipping court in Oklahoma County earlier this week.

Authorities say 9 victims of 54-year-old Walter E. Walker range from ages 8-13 years old.

His alleged crimes, happening in 2016 and again in 2019, with him posting bond both times

“We’re talking about charges that are related to what appears to be a child sex predator so that is an individual you do not want out on the streets,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mark Myers.

According to police reports, Walker was arrested in 2016 – accused of showering and inappropriately touching young children, also giving them alcohol.

Walker later bonded out – but police say the crimes continued.

In 2019, family members told police he tricked them into watching their children – saying he’d be like a grandfather to them and teach them how to fix cars.

But the young victims say Walker asked them to perform sex acts on him.

Walker was arrested again, but released again – this time on $37,500 bond.

This week, Walker failed to show up to court.

OKC Police alerted residents on social media with many questioning why he was released in the first place as Walker faces ​6 counts of forcible sodomy and 4 counts of lewd acts with a child.

Oklahoma County Judge Ray Elliot is presiding.

He told News 4 he cannot comment on the case.

News 4 visited Walker’s address on Wednesday and were told he’s out of town.

Walker’s attorney declined to comment.

Today, US Marshals tracked him down all the way in New Jersey.

