US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots, Oklahoma officials have asked vaccine sites to follow the recommendation

WASHINGTON (WGHP) — U.S. government-run vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots, according to the New York Times.

The announcement is expected Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

The Times reported that one woman died from a possibly vaccine-related clot. Another is in critical condition.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

All six of the patients were women between ages 18 and 48.

The decision to halt use of the vaccine comes after the U.S. had already used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on nearly 7 million people, according to the New York Times.

The government is only recommending that states halt usage of the vaccine but is not requiring them to stop.

The Oklahoma State Health Department is asking all vaccine sites across the state to immediately pause giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all of our vaccine sites to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately while we gather more information,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. “This type of potential adverse reaction following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely rare and has occurred in less than one in every million recipients. However, the health and safety of Oklahomans remains our top priority. We feel it best to pause administration of this vaccine in alignment with the CDC and FDA’s recommendation until more data on this potential adverse reaction is available.”

To date, Oklahoma has administered 62,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will have over 500,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine after next week’s allocation comes in. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

“We have plenty of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine on hand to ensure that every Oklahoman who wants a vaccine can get one,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “Safety of every Oklahoman is paramount, which is why we are pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration while this is studied further. We have no reason to believe any Oklahomans have been affected by this rare response, but will continue to collect information and work closely with our partners to ensure Oklahomans are safe.”