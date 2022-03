OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you felt the ground shaking, you are not alone.

Just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday, KFOR received multiple reports of an earthquake that shook the metro area.

The US Geological Survey recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter just under four miles northeast of Edmond, Oklahoma.

As of now, there is no word on if the quake caused any damage.

Often the size of an earthquake can change during the first investigations. We will keep you updated on any changes.