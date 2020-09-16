USGS: 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles northern OK

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents near Ames may have felt some shaking early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Ames, Oklahoma.

It was originally recorded as a 3.0 magnitude earthquake, then upgraded to 3.4, then redowngraded to a 3.0.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.