USGS: 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles northern OK

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma earthquake

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents near Ames may have felt some shaking early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Ames, Oklahoma.

It was originally recorded as a 3.0 magnitude earthquake, then upgraded to 3.4, then redowngraded to a 3.0.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.

Recent KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter