USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles northern OK

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents near Perry may have felt some shaking Monday afternoon.
Just after 6 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.7 magnitude earthquake approximately 6.4 miles northwest of Perry, Oklahoma.
It was originally recorded as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, then downgraded to 3.7.
There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.
