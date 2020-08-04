USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles northern OK

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents near Perry may have felt some shaking Monday afternoon.

Just after 6 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.7 magnitude earthquake approximately 6.4 miles northwest of Perry, Oklahoma.

It was originally recorded as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, then downgraded to 3.7.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter