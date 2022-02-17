(ABC4) – If you plan on visiting Las Vegas over the summer, you might be happy to learn that Usher has announced a residency aimed at giving his fans an immersive experience.

The eight-time Grammy-winner is set to headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning Friday, July 15. The announcement follows Usher’s previous 20-show Vegas residency in 2021, which sold out every night, according to a press release.

The production, which is being designed specifically for the Dolby Live stage, will reportedly feature “audience interaction” and make use of the entire theater space, giving attendees “an up close and personal experience with the superstar”

Tickets for shows between July and October go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan can also access pre-sale tickets by texting (404) 737-1821 to “join Usher’s community,” according to the release. Prices start at $79.

In announcing his residency, Usher joins a growing list of artists to establish regularly scheduled Las Vegas performances in 2022, along with the likes of John Legend, Adele and Katy Perry.