USPS driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasha Police Department is investigating after a USPS driver died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to a press release, police responded at approximately 8:06 a.m. to an accident on US-62 at I-44. When officers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was owned by USPS and was being operated by an employee.

Taylor Struber, 21, of Tuttle, OK was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the vehicle was driving westbound on US-62 when it left the roadway and struck a support beam for the I-44 overpass.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol also responded to the scene Sunday to assist at the scene.

The Chickasha Police Department and Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to investigate to determine the exact cause of death.

