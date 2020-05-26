OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Postal Service Oklahoma District is hosting two Zoom workshops to help local small businesses learn how to utilize USPS resources and products for growth.

During these workshops, participants will learn how to:

· Explore shipping options/discounts.

· Advertise your business for 19.1 cents.

· Utilize free USPS products and services.

· Know what’s in your mailbox – BEFORE you get home.

Officials say all of these tools will help Oklahomans enhance marketing strategies, improve customer response rates, and positively impact the overall customer experience for their businesses.

For customers in the Edmond area, you can join the Zoom meeting May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.

For customers in the Norman area, you can join the Zoom meeting May 28, 2020 at 2 p.m.

If you want to be part of one of these workshops, please RSVP to Tina Good, Business Development Specialist, at 405-200-8648 or Tina.k.good@usps.gov.